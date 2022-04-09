It’s happening. It’s really happening. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will guest star in the final season of Better Call Saul, series co-creator Peter Gould confirms.

Gould revealed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be in Better Call Saul Season 6 during PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 9, per Variety. But he stayed mum on exactly when and how they’ll appear.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

“If you can believe it, there’s more,” Bob Odenkirk teased. They also revealed on the panel that Giancarlo Esposito directed Episodes 4 and 6 of the final season.

Better Call Saul Season 6 kicks off April 18 on AMC and AMC+. The series has been building up to the beginning of Breaking Bad this whole time, documenting Odenkirk’s transformation from Jimmy McGill to the criminal lawyer viewers met in Breaking Bad. At the Season 6 premiere on Thursday, April 7, Odenkirk, Gould, and co-creator Vince Gilligan talked about the prequel series’ connection to the original show.

“I personally feel that the two shows — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — are entwined even more than ever in the final season,” Odenkirk told Variety. “And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again.”

“These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure,” Gould teased of the final season.

“It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” Gilligan added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres with two back-to-back episodes on April 18. The season will consist of 13 episodes split up into two parts. The first seven will start in April, and the last six will kick off July 11.

The final season will conclude “the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” AMC teases. “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Season 6 tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Gould wrote the Season 6 premiere, directed by Michael Morris. Episode 2 was written by Thomas Schnauz and Ariel Levine and directed by Gilligan.