‘Fantasy Island’: Reimagine the Possibilities with Elena Roarke in Season 2 (PHOTO)

It’s time to go back to the island where possibilities are endless.

Fantasy Island returns to Fox for its second season on Tuesday, May 31, at 9/8c, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new key art featuring Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke. “Reimagine the possibilities,” reads the tagline. Check it out in full below.

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where guests’ fantasies are fulfilled. However, they rarely turn out as expected. The series delves into the big and small “what if” questions that keep us awake at night as it tells emotional, provocative stories about people who come to the island with dreams and desires and leave enlightened and transformed after their experiences due to its magical realism.

Some of the guests coming in Season 2 include two former high school losers hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives, three friends trying to find out what happened to a fourth who mysteriously vanished decades ago, and an empty-nester couple looking to decide whether or not to divorce.

Elena, Mr. Roarke’s descendant, set aside her own ambitions and the love of her life to uphold her family’s legacy, and her calm exterior covers the challenges of her responsibilities as a result. Kiara Barnes’ Ruby Akuda serves as her right hand after coming to the island with a terminal illness and being given a new lease on life. John Gabriel Rodriguez’s Javier is the charismatic head of transport for whom the island provides refuge, though it may come at the price of a reckoning.

Fantasy Island is executive produced by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain. It is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and FOX Entertainment.

Fantasy Island, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, May 31, 9/8c, FOX