‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Dead’ and More Finales, Zelenskyy on ’60 Minutes,’ Lying for Laughs, ‘61st Street’
Who will survive the series finale of BBC America’s twisted spy thriller Killing Eve? The Walking Dead finishes the second leg of its three-part final season, while Showtime wraps Billions and its Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber docudrama. Scott Pelley interviews Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a 60 Minutes exclusive. A new comedy celebrity-panel show on The CW challenges guests to figure out whose tall tales are actually true. Courtney B. Vance stars in AMC’s 61st Street, an urban melodrama about corruption within the Chicago criminal justice system.
Killing Eve
SUNDAY: “I’m complicated,” mutters Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer), TV’s most mercurial assassin, while her Tarot future is being read in one of the lighter moments of the kinky spy thriller’s two-part series finale. This last stretch has been uneven, to put it mildly, but fans will no doubt want to see if and how Villanelle and Eve (Sandra Oh) achieve their goal of taking down the leadership of the mysterious The Twelve, and who’ll be left standing. Suffice it to say much killing is involved.
Killing Eve where to stream
The Walking Dead
SUNDAY: We’re now at the middle of the beginning of the end, with the long-running zombie thriller reaching the climax of the final season’s second of three eight-episode segments. This cliffhanger pits Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) among others against the Commonwealth’s power-mad Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), who’s found a new secret weapon: Daryl’s ex, Leah (Lynn Collins), a very grim Reaper. A noisy swarm of locusts provides an eerie aural soundtrack for this showdown, and the battle will continue later this year.
The Walking Dead where to stream
Billions
SUNDAY: The sixth season of the big-money drama ends with New York State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) discovering the true plan of financial mastermind Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). The AG’s last-ditch gamble could send someone to prison. Followed by the finale of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (10/9c), in which CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) seeks allies to support him in his battle against Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler) for control of the ride-sharing company.
60 Minutes
SUNDAY: In a two-part segment, Scott Pelley meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an exclusive interview within a government building in Kyiv. They discuss the leader’s visit to Bucha and his forceful address to the U.N. Security Council, then Pelley heads to Bucha to interview survivors of the brutal Russian attack on their city.
60 Minutes where to stream
Would I Lie to You?
SATURDAY: Adapting a long-running British hit, this comedic game show (hosted by Evil star and Daily Show veteran Aasif Mandvi) assembles celebrity panels led by Veep’s Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (Carol’s Second Act) to figure out whose tall tales are lies and which are true. (Example: Did Spin City’s Richard Kind really once give Paul Newman a piggyback ride?)
61st Street
SUNDAY: Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance and King Richard Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis lead a strong cast in a heavy-handed urban melodrama exposing corruption within the Chicago criminal justice system. Vance is public defender Franklin Roberts, facing medical as well as legal challenges after he jumps into the case of local Black track star Moses Johnson (a very good Tosin Cole), who’s on the verge of going to college when he runs from an ill-fated drug bust and is arrested in connection with an officer’s accidental death. (See the full review.)
Inside Weekend TV:
- The Ten Commandments (Saturday, 7/6c, ABC): Charlton Heston is Moses in Cecil B. DeMille’s Oscar-winning 1956 epic, still a TV tradition every Holy Week.
- Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 (Saturday, 7:30/6:30c, Nickelodeon): Promising 1,000 epic slimings, the annual celebration of kid-oriented entertainment is hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, with performances by Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow and a special appearance by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who’ll give a special shout-out to children of military families and veterans.
- Portals to Hell (Saturday, 10/9c, Travel, also streaming on discovery+): Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman are back for a third season of paranormal close encounters, starting with a visit to a shuttered (and presumably haunted) nursing home complex in New Castle, Pa.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30/PT, NBC): Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) returns to guest-host for the second time, with Camila Cabello also on her second tour of duty as musical guest.
- KayRod Cast (Sunday, 7 pm/ET, ESPN2): Three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez teams with New York broadcaster Michael Kay for an alternate presentation of the Red Sox-Yankees game, also available on ESPN.
- American Idol (Sunday, 8/7c, ABC): Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen returns to mentor the Top 24, performing for America’s vote from Hawaii’s Aulani resort.
- NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, 9/8c, CBS): In a timely subplot, Agent Rountree (Caleb Castille) and his younger sister Jordyn (Ava McCoy) experience racial profiling when they’re pulled over by police and treated roughly.
- Sanditon (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Things get tense at Lady Denham’s (Anne Reid) annual garden party when the two men in Charlotte’s (Rose Williams) life—sworn enemies Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and Col. Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones)—cross paths, if not swords.
- S.W.A.T. (Sunday 10/9c, CBS): The police drama marks its 100th episode by putting Hondo (Shemar Moore) in the hot seat, going on the lam to prove his innocence after deep-faked body cam footage seems to show him shooting two police officers.