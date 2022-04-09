‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Dead’ and More Finales, Zelenskyy on ’60 Minutes,’ Lying for Laughs, ‘61st Street’

Who will survive the series finale of BBC America’s twisted spy thriller Killing Eve? The Walking Dead finishes the second leg of its three-part final season, while Showtime wraps Billions and its Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber docudrama. Scott Pelley interviews Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a 60 Minutes exclusive. A new comedy celebrity-panel show on The CW challenges guests to figure out whose tall tales are actually true. Courtney B. Vance stars in AMC’s 61st Street, an urban melodrama about corruption within the Chicago criminal justice system.

BBCA

Killing Eve

Series Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: “I’m complicated,” mutters Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer), TV’s most mercurial assassin, while her Tarot future is being read in one of the lighter moments of the kinky spy thriller’s two-part series finale. This last stretch has been uneven, to put it mildly, but fans will no doubt want to see if and how Villanelle and Eve (Sandra Oh) achieve their goal of taking down the leadership of the mysterious The Twelve, and who’ll be left standing. Suffice it to say much killing is involved.

Jace Downs/AMC

The Walking Dead

9/8c

SUNDAY: We’re now at the middle of the beginning of the end, with the long-running zombie thriller reaching the climax of the final season’s second of three eight-episode segments. This cliffhanger pits Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) among others against the Commonwealth’s power-mad Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), who’s found a new secret weapon: Daryl’s ex, Leah (Lynn Collins), a very grim Reaper. A noisy swarm of locusts provides an eerie aural soundtrack for this showdown, and the battle will continue later this year.

Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME.

Billions

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The sixth season of the big-money drama ends with New York State Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) discovering the true plan of financial mastermind Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). The AG’s last-ditch gamble could send someone to prison. Followed by the finale of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (10/9c), in which CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) seeks allies to support him in his battle against Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler) for control of the ride-sharing company.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

60 Minutes

7/6c

SUNDAY: In a two-part segment, Scott Pelley meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an exclusive interview within a government building in Kyiv. They discuss the leader’s visit to Bucha and his forceful address to the U.N. Security Council, then Pelley heads to Bucha to interview survivors of the brutal Russian attack on their city.

Sally Montana/The CW

Would I Lie to You?

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

SATURDAY: Adapting a long-running British hit, this comedic game show (hosted by Evil star and Daily Show veteran Aasif Mandvi) assembles celebrity panels led by Veep’s Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (Carol’s Second Act) to figure out whose tall tales are lies and which are true. (Example: Did Spin City’s Richard Kind really once give Paul Newman a piggyback ride?)

George Burns/AMC

61st Street

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance and King Richard Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis lead a strong cast in a heavy-handed urban melodrama exposing corruption within the Chicago criminal justice system. Vance is public defender Franklin Roberts, facing medical as well as legal challenges after he jumps into the case of local Black track star Moses Johnson (a very good Tosin Cole), who’s on the verge of going to college when he runs from an ill-fated drug bust and is arrested in connection with an officer’s accidental death. (See the full review.)

Inside Weekend TV: