‘Shining Vale’ Throws the Housewarming Party from Hell (VIDEO)

Ain’t no party like a Shining Vale party, ’cause a Shining Vale party has ghosts! And drugs! And even an “Exorcist” homage!

The haunting of Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox) ramps up in this week’s episode of Starz’s sly comic horror series as the author agrees to drug herself so the spectral Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) can take over her body and complete her novel. It’s the most literal take on “ghost writer” imaginable, and also a possible deal with the devil (we learned last week that Rosemary isn’t who she said she is).

But when her editor (Merrin Dungey) orders a rewrite, Pat’s left with no choice and must hand over her “meat suit” to the breathy 1950s-era spirit hanging around the Phelps’ new home. In this exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode, “Impertinent Questions,” Rosemary encourages Pat to up her dosage. And while being possessed by a bombshell with a murderous streak definitely helps when it comes to churning out chapters of a steamy page-turned, it isn’t exactly the best move to make after Pat and hubby Terry (Greg Kinnear) decide to throw a housewarming party.

We won’t spoil what goes down during the shindig, but let’s just say the guest list is super random and parlor games at 3 am are a terrible idea. Oh, and beware of men in kilts bearing cocaine!

Shining Vale, Sundays, 10/9c, Starz