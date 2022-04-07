‘iCarly’ Season 2 Premiere First Look: Carly & Freddie Share Awkward Kiss (VIDEO)

iCarly is back for Season 2. The reboot of the beloved Nickelodeon series returns with two new episodes Friday, April 8 on Paramount+. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, fans get a glimpse of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) pretending to be a couple.

In Season 2 Episode 1, “iGuess Everyone Just Hates Me Now,” the internet turns against Carly after she dumps both Wes and Beau. To win her audience back, Carly devises faking a relationship with Freddie. Meanwhile, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) gets overzealous while planning a launch party for Freddie’s new therapy dog app, and Harper (Laci Mosley) tries to get Double Dutch’s dog to like her.

In the video, Carly and Freddie appear to be a couple when they’re caught by three adoring fans (and Freddie’s mom), but their chemistry does not seem as believable as Carly hopes. See them share the world’s most awkward kiss in the “Creddie Forevvie” clip below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The new season, which comprises of 10 episodes, will see Carly refocus her attention on her friends and family following her dating troubles, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper will try to navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) with a new app and a new girlfriend.

Episode 2, “iObject, Lewbert!,” also drops April 8. In it, Carly will defend herself in court with Spencer and Freddie’s help after Lewbert returns seeking damages from countless injuries sustained on her original web show. Millicent will try to make Harper her new bestie.

The new episodes will also feature a Drake and Josh reunion between Cosgrove and Josh Peck. Peck guest stars as Carly’s “aggressive” manager, Paul, who will butt heads with Freddie, forcing Carly to figure out how to find a solution that keeps both of the guys working on her web series.

The series is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and executive produced by Ali Schouten (Champions), Jonathan Fener (American Housewife) and Cosgrove. Schouten and Fener also serve as showrunners. Trainor, Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers.

iCarly, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, April 8, Paramount+