Miranda Cosgrove & Josh Peck to Reunite in ‘iCarly’ Season 2 (PHOTO)

It’s a Drake & Josh reunion! Miranda Cosgrove will reunite with former onscreen stepbrother Josh Peck in the new season of iCarly when Peck guest stars as Carly’s “aggressive” manager, Paul.

The episode of the Paramount+ series will see Freddie (Nathan Kress) butt heads with Paul’s “‘ambitious’ managing techniques,” leaving Carly to find a solution that suits everyone and will keep both guys on her web show team.

Cosgrove starred as Peck’s conniving stepsister Megan on the hit Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh, which ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2007. She then went on to star in the original iCarly series for the network. In true sibling fashion, the two have stayed close over the years.

“Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play,” the Turner & Hooch star told People of his upcoming guest appearance. “Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress], and Jerry [Trainor] again. I’m excited to be able to be a part of what they’re creating.”

To celebrate the reunion, the pair each took to social media to share their excitement, with Peck posting a picture of them on set, captioned, “Sibs.”

The series also stars Jerry Trainor as Carly’s eccentric brother Spencer, Laci Mosley as her roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s adopted stepdaughter Millicent. Season 2 is now in production, though a release date has yet to be announced.

