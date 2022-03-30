Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Sets Cast as Netflix Unveils a First Look (PHOTOS)

Fresh off the success of Bridgerton‘s second season, Netflix is unveiling a first look and announcing the cast of its untitled Queen Charlotte-focused spinoff.

The Shondaland project is a limited series from showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who writes and executive produces alongside director Tom Verica and Betsy Beers. The show is based on the origins of the historical figure of Queen Charlotte and centers around the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte alongside Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

As Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power takes place, this Bridgerton-verse prequel explores the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked a great love story and a societal shift that goes on to be inherited by the characters seen in Bridgerton.

Reprising their roles from the franchise’s flagship series are Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell who play Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton respectively. Joining them in the show is India Amarteifio as a Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as King George’s mother Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as a Young King George, and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury.

Additional casting includes Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs who reprises his Bridgerton role as Brimsley.

Along with announcing the cast, Netflix released several photos from the show’s first table read, as seen above. Stay tuned for more sneak peeks as the untitled spinoff continues to take shape at Netflix. And if you’re looking for your fill of Queen Charlotte drama, stream Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 now.

Untitled Queen Charlotte Bridgerton Spinoff, TBA, Netflix