‘Sherlock Holmes’ Series Reportedly in the Works at HBO Max

Get ready to solve some new mysteries, because it seems that Sherlock Holmes is coming to HBO Max with two series set in the universe of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two scripted series inspired by Conan Doyle’s books are reportedly in the works. Adding to the intrigue is the involvement of Team Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s production company. The actor famously portrayed the detective in Guy Ritchie’s 2009 film and 2011 sequel.

Currently, Robert Downey Jr. is attached as an executive producer, but he isn’t the only team member to have roots attached to the movies. Lionel Wigram, who has story credit on the first film and produced both, is also set to executive produce. Also set to executive produce are Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell.

It’s unclear if Downey Jr. will reprise his role, as the premise for the scripted series remains a mystery of its own. The shows will reportedly stem from the world created in the films but have the potential to focus on different characters.

The shows stem from Team Downey’s overall deal with HBO as they remain a creative force behind Perry Mason, which is set to return for a second season. This is the latest IP from Warner Bros. to get the series treatment as it was previously announced Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe will bring Colin Farrell‘s The Penguin to HBO Max.

Along with starring Downey Jr., the original films featured Jude Law, Kelly Reilly, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, and Eddie Marsan, among many others. Stay tuned for more information regarding the reported scripted series as they take shape. And catch Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows on HBO Max now.