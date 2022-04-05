Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Resident’ & More

Mark your calendars because Fox has announced when its scripted dramas and comedies, as well as its animated favorites and unscripted series will be airing season finales this May.

It all begins with Call Me Kat on May 5, with MasterChef Junior signing off in June. 9-1-1 and the spinoff Lone Star will be airing their finales back-to-back, while Sunday’s animated series will all be ending their current seasons on May 22. But the good news is that Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons have already been renewed for the 2022-2023 season.

Check out Fox’s season finale dates below.

Thursday, May 5

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season 2 Finale)

Wednesday, May 11

9:00 p.m.: Domino Masters (Season 1 Finale)

Monday, May 16

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 5 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 3 Finale)

Tuesday, May 17

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Season 5 Finale)

Wednesday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 7 Finale)

Sunday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 33 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season 2 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season 12 Finale)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season 20 Finale)

Tuesday, May 24

9:00 p.m.: Name That Tune (Season 2 Finale)

Thursday, May 26

9:30 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Season 1 Finale)

Thursday, June 23

8:00 p.m.: MasterChef Junior (Season 8 Finale)