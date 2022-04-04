‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Gigi Turns to Conrad to Help a Friend (VIDEO)

Is Gigi Hawkins (Remington Blaire Evans) following in her father’s footsteps on The Resident? She does seem to know when to call him in for help.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 5 episode, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) heads to the hospital’s daycare center after Marion (Ana Mackenzie) reaches out, not for “something a bit more fun” as usual. (Conrad had mentioned he had something that was “nothing serious” when discussing his love life in “6 Volts.”)

While Marion thinks that Peter (Henry Charnaux) just has a stomachache, Gigi insists Conrad check on her friend. “We were playing Super Space,” Gigi explains. “Peter said he didn’t want to play, but he always wants to play.” After a quick exam, Conrad tells Marion to have Peter’s father meet him in the ER. Watch the clip above for more.

In “The Space Between,” that stomach ache turns into something much more serious. Plus, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) takes several interns to a senior living facility, where they meet a former doctors whose wife falls ill during the visit. And, in looking for a sperm donor for her twin Padma (Aneesha Joshi), Leela (Anuja Joshi) uncovers some unsettling news about the business. (As you’ll recall, Padma is using Leela’s egg, which has prompted the doctor and her boyfriend, Devon, to talk about the future, a bit, and they’re not quite on the same page.)

