‘Black Bird’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Taron Egerton in Psychological Thriller

Apple TV+ is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming psychological thriller, Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Houser.

Described as gritty and suspenseful, the six-episode drama was developed and executive produced by Dennis Lehane (Boardwalk Empire, The Outsider). The show will officially kick off with its first two episodes on Friday, July 8, and will be followed by one new episode weekly each Friday.

Adapted from James Keene and Hillel Levin’s true crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the television series is inspired by real events. Black Bird tells the story of high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son, and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Egerton) who has been sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison.

But Jimmy is given the offer of a lifetime when he has the chance to enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Hauser). If he chooses not to go, Jimmy would serve his full sentence in the minimum-security prison without parole.

Realizing his predicament, Jimmy realizes there’s only one way out and it’s to elicit a confession and find the location of the bodies of several young girls Larry buried before his appeal goes through. The question is whether Larry is being honest or is a serial liar. Black Bird delivers a captivating story that subverts crime genre expectations.

Joining Egerton and Hauser in the series are costars Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, and Ray Liotta. Black Bird is executive produced by Lehane, Egerton, director Michaël R. Roskam, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Kary Antholis, and author James Keene.

Check out the first look photos, above, and don’t miss Black Bird when it arrives this summer on Apple TV+.

Black Bird, Series Premiere, Friday, July 8, Apple TV+