Jimmy Kimmel & Jimmy Fallon Swap Places for April Fools’ Day (VIDEO)

Two late-night hosts celebrated April Fools’ Day on Friday with a switch, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting NBC’s The Tonight Show in New York and Jimmy Fallon heading to California to take over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Hi, I’m Jimmy Fallon, and welcome to The Tonight Show. It’s Freaky Friday tonight,” Kimmel began his opening monologue. After a couple jokes, including whether word of what happened at the Oscars with Will Smith had “made it east,” he checked with the audience, “Are you figuring out what’s happening now? Are you noticing what day it is?” He went on to explain they “swapped everything,” including shows and bands.

“This is something we’ve been planning for years. It was a top-secret operation,” He shared. Watch his full opening monologue, including the two Jimmys checking in on each other, below.

As for Fallon’s opening monologue, he simply introduced himself as “Jimmy.” He, too, mentioned what happened at the Oscars, with, “I switched places with Jimmy Kimmel, although as far as surprises you’ve seen on ABC this week, this one’s a distant second.” As he continued his opening monologue, he noted, “it’s really strange for me to be here. I feel like someone opened the late night multiverse.”

Fallon went on to note the differences in being on ABC versus NBC, before the hosts’ check-in. Watch his full opening monologue below.