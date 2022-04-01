‘Call Me Kat’ & ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Wild Crossover Features Robin Thicke

Welcome to Flatch, where you should call everyone Kat lest you be judged by Robin Thicke. If that didn’t make any sense, this will: a Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat crossover is coming to Fox featuring The Masked Singer judge.

The crossover event will air April 28 at 9 pm ET on Fox and will feature Welcome to Flatch characters appearing in the Mayim Bialik sitcom. Thicke will appear as himself in the 30-minute episode, fittingly titled “Call Me Flatch,” Variety reports. (Is this just an elaborate April Fools prank, though? Stay tuned…)

Welcome to Flatch stars Holmes (Kelly) and Sam Straley (Shrub) will represent the new Fox comedy, which will feature Kelly and Shrub leaving “their hometown of Flatch, Ohio, for a trip and stop by Kat’s Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky. They rent Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) apartment, above the café, while they are in town,” according to the episode description.

Thicke will be headlining a local fundraiser in the episode, where Call Me Kat‘s Max (Cheyenne Jackson) “finds a way to run into him so he can play Robin one of his original songs.”

The crossover also means the Welcome to Flatch characters will be appearing in a different format than viewers are used to. The comedy is filmed in mockumentary style, whereas Call Me Kat is a multi-camera format, meaning it’s filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Welcome to Flatch debuted March 17 on Fox. In an attempt to bring in more viewers and appeal to streaming audiences, the series also released the first half of Season 1 on Hulu and other digital platforms the same day.

Call Me Kat also stars Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, and Christopher Rivas. Welcome to Flatch is a Paul Feig comedy and also stars Taylor Ortega, Aya Cash, and Seann William Scott.

“Call Me Flatch,” Welcome to Flatch/Call Me Kat Crossover Event, Thursday, April 28, 9/8c, Fox