NBC announced its roster of upcoming summer programs on March 31. Among the list is the return of beloved reality competition shows like America’s Got Talent Season 17 and the series premiere of Dancing with Myself, plus a star-studded list of appearances for the next season of Who Do You Think You Are?, marking its return to NBC.

“With a proven track record of winning for 11 consecutive years, NBC once again delivers an upcoming lineup of mega summer premieres,” the network said in a statement. “Big stars, high-stakes competition and an Emmy Award-winning series make NBC the must-watch destination for the whole family.”

Here, check out the shows that will dominate NBC’s summer programming (all of which will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock) and their premiere dates.

America’s Got Talent Season 17

Season 17 begins on Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns as a judge, as do Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is back as host.

According to NBC, “this season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage.” The six weeks of live shows will kick off at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, August 9 at 8/7c on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

Dancing with Myself Series Premiere

With my new partner in crime @nickjonas at Dancing With Myself. pic.twitter.com/psYZyCLV4h — Shakira (@shakira) March 23, 2022

NBC’s newest reality competition series gets its series premiere immediately after the America’s Got Talent Season 17 premiere on May 31, at 10/9c. The series “is inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media” and is led by Shakira, YouTube star Liza Koshy, and Nick Jonas, who replaced Shaquille O’Neal due to technical difficulties during rehearsals.

“Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, and host Camille Kostek,” the series description says. “Shakira, Liza, Nick and Camille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle. They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience.”

Shakira, Koshy, and Jonas will also judge, providing feedback and choosing their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. The studio audience ultimately decides who is named the best dancer of the night, who takes home a cash prize.

American Ninja Warrior Season 14

Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior, premiering on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c, sees the return of hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall and the newly lowered age limit for participants, which allows for competitors as young as 15 years old.

“Each season the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages, while the sport itself simultaneously grows rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers,” according to NBC.

The qualifying rounds and semifinals will take place in San Antonio and Los Angeles, and once again, the national finals will be held in Las Vegas.

Who Do You Think You Are? Premiere

Executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, Who Do You Think You Are returns to NBC on Sunday, July 10 at 7/6c, after nearly 10 years at TLC. The series originally debuted on March 5, 2010 on NBC and was canceled in 2012 after two seasons. From there, it was picked up by TLC.

“Each week a different celebrity guest will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time,” the series description says.

This season’s participants include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Bradley Whitford.