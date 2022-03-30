‘The Sopranos’ & ‘Goodfellas’ Star Paul Herman Dies at 76

The Sopranos and Goodfellas star Paul Herman has died at the age of 76.

News of the actor’s passing was announced by his former Sopranos costar and friend, Michael Imperioli who took to Instagram to share the announcement. “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away,” Imperioli wrote. “Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor.”

Along with The Sopranos and Goodfellas, Herman’s other credits include Once Upon a Time in America, Casino, Heat, Analyze That, We Own the Night, Entourage, Crazy Heart, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Irishman.

“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us,” Imperioli continued in his statement. “I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.”

No cause of death for Herman has been unveiled at this time. The actor will certainly be remembered on television for his roles. In The Sopranos, he played Beansie Gaeta, a member of the DiMeo crime family, he was memorably paralyzed by Richie Aprile (David Proval) when he ran him over with a car.

Meanwhile, in Entourage, he had a recurring role throughout the show’s run as Marvin, Vincent Chase’s (Adrian Grenier) accountant on the HBO hit.