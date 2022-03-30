Gavin Leatherwood Won’t Return for ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls will be one student short in Season 2 as Gavin Leatherwood shared he won’t be returning for the latest chapter of the HBO Max comedy.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the actor revealed that he’s not coming back for Season 2, stating, “There is a Season 2, but I’m not going to go back.” The actor who is best known for his role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shared the news at an Oscar party in Los Angeles.

Leatherwood played frat boy Nico in the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-created series that stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Reneé Rapp. As an upperclassman, Leatherwood’s Nico played a key role in Season 1 as a love interest to Chalamet’s Pauline and brother to Rapp’s Leighton.

Following the reveal, Leatherwood further explained the reasoning behind his decision to not return. “It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone’s lovely,” he said. “But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that’s the move.”

Along with acting, Leatherwood is also a singer and is said to be releasing a new tune titled “Be My Lover” this April. While some may be sad to see Leatherwood leave, the show left things wide open for an explanation regarding his absence.

In the show, after learning Nico had a girlfriend, Kimberly seeks revenge by stealing copies of old exams from his fraternity’s stockpile and gets caught by the faculty. In order to save her spot at the school, Nico tells Kimberly to be honest about where she got the papers, but viewers never got to see what consequences Nico or his fraternity endured as a result.

Perhaps expulsion from Essex is in the cards? Only time will tell for certain, but one thing is for sure, and it’s that Leatherwood won’t be back. Stay tuned for more details on The Sex Lives of College Girls as Season 2 take shape at HBO Max.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 1, Streaming now, HBO Max