Oscars 2022: The Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

TV Insider Staff
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 2022 Oscars have finally arrived, and after a very drawn-out (and dare we say controversial) awards season, it feels good to be kicking off Hollywood’s biggest night!

It’s Sunday, March 27, and the 94th Academy Awards are airing on ABC, helmed by three hosts (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes), and recognizing the best of the year in film. Going into the evening’s ceremony, we hope you had The Power of the Dog on your ballot, as the Netflix original was the most-nominated film this year with 12 nods. Another big contender? Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya, which boasts 10 noms, including Best Picture. And it’s sure to be a star-studded night as even with the increase in COVID cases in recent weeks, the awards will once again be taking place fully in-person!

Stay tuned to TV Insider as we update the winners live below. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won!

Sound

Belfast
Dune — WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball — WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye — WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune — WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Dune Timothee Chalamet Rebecca Ferguson

Dune (Chiabella James / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune — WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!

Production Design

Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER
House of Gucci

The Eyes of Tammy Faye ( © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story (Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Cinematography

Dune — WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune — WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Animated Feature Film

Encanto — WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Directing

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg

Jane Campion Directing The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion Directing The Power of the Dog (Kirsty Griffin /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci

House of Gucci (© MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive,” from King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” from Encanto
“Down to Joy,” from Belfast
“No Time to Die,” from No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days

Best Picture

Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley (Kerry Hayes /© Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

