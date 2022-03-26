Oscars 2022: The Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The 2022 Oscars have finally arrived, and after a very drawn-out (and dare we say controversial) awards season, it feels good to be kicking off Hollywood’s biggest night!

It’s Sunday, March 27, and the 94th Academy Awards are airing on ABC, helmed by three hosts (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes), and recognizing the best of the year in film. Going into the evening’s ceremony, we hope you had The Power of the Dog on your ballot, as the Netflix original was the most-nominated film this year with 12 nods. Another big contender? Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya, which boasts 10 noms, including Best Picture. And it’s sure to be a star-studded night as even with the increase in COVID cases in recent weeks, the awards will once again be taking place fully in-person!

Stay tuned to TV Insider as we update the winners live below. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won!

Sound

Belfast

Dune — WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball — WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye — WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune — WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune — WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Production Design

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

House of Gucci

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Cinematography

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune — WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Animated Feature Film

Encanto — WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Directing

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive,” from King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” from Encanto

“Down to Joy,” from Belfast

“No Time to Die,” from No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier