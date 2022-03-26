Oscars 2022: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Andrew Garfield, Caitriona Balfe, Zendaya at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Welcome to the biggest night recognizing excellence in film in Hollywood! While there is some controversy surrounding the Oscars 2022, one thing that doesn’t change (now that awards shows are back to being in-person) is the stars walking the red carpet.

Yes, Hollywood’s great and good are dressed to the nines for the 94th Academy Awards, and red carpet coverage was all over both ABC (beginning at 6:30/5:30c) and E! (at 5/4c). But what’s different this year is that due to some of the categories being announced prior to the broadcast — and then aired during the regular show — attendees will be inside an hour earlier, according to the Los Angeles Times. That means that you might see some of the stars sooner than usual.

Scroll down to see the stars attending the event.

94th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 27, 8/7c, ABC

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Queen Latifah at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Elliot Page at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Elliot Page

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Aunjanue Ellis at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Kristen Stewart at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Penélope Cruz at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

Jennifer Garner at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

Jake Gyllenhaal at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jacob Elordi at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Rita Moreno at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

Nicole Kidman at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Jamie Dornan at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Emilia Jones at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emilia Jones

Olivia Colman at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

Simu Liu at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu

Zendaya at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Zendaya

Saniyya Sidney at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney

Caitriona Balfe at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe

Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Rami Malek at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rami Malek

Stephanie Beatriz at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Beatriz

Kenneth Branagh at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kenneth Branagh

Marlee Matlin at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Ariana DeBose at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Rosie Perez at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rosie Perez

Jason Momoa at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jason Momoa

Wilmer Valderrama at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama

Jessica Chastain at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Lupita Nyong'o at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Wesley Snipes at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes

Reba McEntire and Diane Warren at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Diane Warren

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Tati Gabrielle at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tati Gabrielle

Lily James at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lily James

Naomi Scott at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

Demi Singleton at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Demi Singleton

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash at the Oscars 2022
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Yoon Yeo-jeong at the Oscars 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yoon Yeo-jeong

Andrew Garfield at the Oscars 2022
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

