Oscars 2022: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Welcome to the biggest night recognizing excellence in film in Hollywood! While there is some controversy surrounding the Oscars 2022, one thing that doesn’t change (now that awards shows are back to being in-person) is the stars walking the red carpet.

Yes, Hollywood’s great and good are dressed to the nines for the 94th Academy Awards, and red carpet coverage was all over both ABC (beginning at 6:30/5:30c) and E! (at 5/4c). But what’s different this year is that due to some of the categories being announced prior to the broadcast — and then aired during the regular show — attendees will be inside an hour earlier, according to the Los Angeles Times. That means that you might see some of the stars sooner than usual.

Scroll down to see the stars attending the event.

94th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 27, 8/7c, ABC