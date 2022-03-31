Pete Holmes on What Bowling Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Shares With ‘Ted Lasso’

How We Roll‘s Tom Smallwood (Pete Holmes) was born to bowl. “When you came out of the womb, I bet 10 doctors fell down,” proclaims Archie (Chi McBride), owner of the local alley — and after being fired from his auto factory job, Tom could use the boost as he considers pursuing his pipe dream: a spot on the pro tour.

“It’s a universal theme — take a chance on something that’s risky but is actually your passion,” says Holmes of his new comedy’s winning formula. “It’s even more relevant now than ever.”

Scoring big will be a team effort. Tom gets support from his hairstylist wife, Jen (Katie Lowes, Inventing Anna); their tap-dancing son, Sam (Mason Wells); Tom’s overprotective mom, Helen (Julie White); and sometimes coach Archie. “Our show has an underlying positivity, like Ted Lasso,” Holmes says. “And in the way Ted Lasso takes no cheap shots at soccer, our show doesn’t make fun of bowling.”

No wonder: How We Roll is based on Michigan assembly plant reject turned PBA world champion Tom Smallwood, who is a consultant. For Holmes, getting the role just right meant logging hours at the lanes: “I bowled till my hips were sore.”

He learned to love the game — but he’ll keep his day job. “The emphasis was almost 100 percent on just not embarrassing myself,” he says. “You don’t want people saying, ‘Why is he bowling it between his legs?’”

How We Roll, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 31, 9:30/8:30c, CBS