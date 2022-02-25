‘Vikings’ Sequel and Madea Homecoming on Netflix, ‘Blacklist’ on the Move, ‘Magnum’ Plucks Heartstrings, Detective Story on ‘Afterparty’

Vikings: Valhalla follows the exploits of the Norse warriors 100 years after the original series. Tyler Perry dons the Madea cloke again for a new Netflix movie. NBC’s long-running The Blacklist moves back to Friday. Magnum P.I. spotlights helicopter pilot T.C. as he fosters an abandoned teen. The penultimate episode of Apple’s mystery-comedy The Afterparty focuses on Tiffany Haddish as the detective who’s gone rogue to crack the case.

Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla

Series Premiere

You don’t need to have seen History’s hit Vikings (though it wouldn’t hurt) to enjoy this action-packed sequel, set a century later as it tracks the adventures of 11th-century explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fearless pagan sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald (Leo Suter), the ferocious prince of Norway. In this era, the Vikings are torn between pagan and Christian beliefs as the story moves from Greenland to Norway, Denmark and England in a relentless battle for survival and conquest.

Netflix/Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Movie Premiere

The blockbuster movie franchise finds a home on streaming as multi-hyphenate director-writer-producer-star Tyler Perry assumes his most famous comic persona as the indomitable Madea. She returns to attend her great-grandson’s college graduation, an event that promises (or threatens) to expose all kinds of dramatic family secrets. Look for Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll to give Madea a run for her money as Agnes Brow

Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist

8/7c

Now back on Fridays, the long-running crime drama—just renewed for a 10th season—puts Cooper (Harry Lennix) and his reconstituted FBI task force on the trail of an untraceable cellular network for criminals. Red (James Spader) is otherwise engaged in trying to get his loyal accountant Heddie (Aida Turturro) out of a jam.

CBS

Magnum P.I. (2018)

9/8c

An emotional subplot involves copter pilot T.C.’s (Stephen Hill) efforts to become a foster parent to 16-year-old Cade (Martin Martinez), the abandoned kid he met earlier this season. But first, he and Detective Katsumoto (Tim Kang) make one last effort to find Cade’s long-missing mother before the arrangement can become official. Where are Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) through all of this? On the hunt for a woman who skipped out on a $250,000 bond, leaving a dead P.I. in her wake.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty

With only one more episode to go, and most of the prime suspects having already been grilled by Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) in this wildly entertaining mystery-comedy, the unconventional cop turns the spotlight on herself to reveal why it’s so crucial to her career that she solve this case of the fallen pop star. In flashbacks, we see how Danner struggled to prove herself in a case involving a famous TV writer (Fred Savage), when her smug nemesis, Det. Aldrin Germain (Veep’s Reid Scott), keeps trying to keep the ambitious beat cop in her place. Now Danner worries Germain will railroad the most obvious (yet unlikely) suspect, Aniq (Sam Richardson), if she doesn’t get to the truth first.

Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In two new episodes of the raucous period comedy, Susie (Alex Borstein) pays tribute to a fallen friend—the episode is dedicated to the late Brian Tarantina, who played her roomie and Gaslight emcee, Jackie—while Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) struggles on at the strip club. (Tony winner Santino Fontana, of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame, is the snarling backstage manager.) Emmy winner Luke Kirby makes a welcome reappearance as Lenny Bruce, while another Emmy champ, Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe, gets the worst and most farcical subplots, facing the heat after filing a negative review and then petulantly sparring with longtime friend Asher (Jason Alexander) during an FBI investigation.

Inside Friday TV:

On the Stream: