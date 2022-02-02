‘The Flash’: Original Season 1 Star Rick Cosnett Is Returning for Season 8

Rick Cosnett, who starred in the first season of The CW‘s The Flash, is set to return to the DC Comics superhero drama for the upcoming eighth season.

As first reported by Deadline, Cosnett, who played CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne in Season 1 and was killed off in the finale, will appear in at least three episodes in Season 8. The Vampire Diaries actor had previously teased his return in a photo shared on his Instagram page back in October.

“Rick’s been such a fantastic part of our Flash family since S1. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since,” The Flash executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace told Deadline. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of Eddie Thawne that honors the character’s past but also takes it somewhere unexpected.”

It was initially rumored that Cosnett’s Eddie would appear in flashbacks, as he has done previously in Season 2’s “Flash Back” and Season 3’s “Into the Speed Force.” However, Deadline reports that Cosnett will embody different characters in his return. There is also the possibility that he could come back for further episodes in Season 9, should the show be renewed.

The Flash was developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns and is based on the Barry Allen incarnation of DC Comics character the Flash, a costumed vigilante with the ability to move at superhuman speeds.

It stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West.

The Flash, Season 8, TBA, The CW