‘The Flash’ Trailer: Time Travel Changes Things in Season 8’s March Return (VIDEO)

Just how much will Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) future kids — Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) — change things with their recent bout of time travel?

That’s the question for when The Flash Season 8 returns, on a new night, Wednesdays, at 8/7c, on March 9. (It will be followed by Kung Fu‘s Season 2 premiere.) As the five-part “Armageddon” event came to an end in December, Nora and Bart suddenly appeared in the background of a photo from the CCPD’s New Year’s Eve party in 2014.

As Bart proves not even three seconds into the new trailer, he can’t keep a secret. With his sister watching, he exclaims he’s from the future. “Focus on the plan,” Nora advises him. And that’s important, considering she also notes, “The whole timeline’s in flux.” But at least their time travel means seeing Rick Cosnett’s Eddie Thawne again — and only with a family of speedsters can stopping by where their father was struck by lightning be a very noteworthy experience.

As the preview reminds us, Barry has leveled up, but so have the villains. “What you went through gave you the ability to believe when no one else is willing to,” Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) tells the speedster. Watch the video below for more.

The aforementioned “Armageddon” event brought back familiar Arrowverse heroes and villains and even briefly killed off Joe West, thanks to the Reverse Flash’s (Tom Cavanagh) meddling. (Fortunately, Barry fixed that.) But it remains to be seen what other changes may be coming for the team, especially considering we have no idea yet how Robbie Amell (who played Ronnie Raymond) is returning.

The Flash, Returns, Wednesday, March 9, 8/7c, The CW