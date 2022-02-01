2022 Critics Choice Awards: Billy Crystal to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be honoring Billy Crystal in March.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that the legendary actor will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his incredible body of work throughout the years. The Critics Choice Awards this year are hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. They will air live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, March 13, at 7/6c, from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Crystal is the sixth star to be recognized in this way, following Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy, and Robert Wise. As previously announced, Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the awards ceremony.

Crystal is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director. He is known for his film roles such as When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers, and Analyze This. On the TV side, he was a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live (after hosting in 1984) and starred on Soap and The Comedians. He also hosted the Academy Awards nine times and the Grammy Awards three times. He has written five books, and he also made his Broadway debut in 2004 with his one-man show, 700 Sundays.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

In the TV categories, Succession leads with eight nominations, including for Best Drama Series, while Mare of Easttown and Evil each received five. (Mare is up for Best Limited Series, while Evil will face off with Succession for Best Drama.) Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us, and WandaVision each earned four nominations.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

