‘The Woman in the House’: Kristen Bell & Cast Preview the ‘Twisty’ Netflix Thriller

Viewers might know Kristen Bell for her crime-solving titular role in Veronica Mars, but the actress is finding herself at the center of a mystery in Netflix‘s new psychological thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (The Woman in the House for short).

The action centers around her reclusive character Anna who spends most of her days drinking wine and looking out the window. Things change when her dreamy new neighbor Neil (Tom Riley) moves in across the street with his daughter Emma (Samsara Yett).

But when Anna believes she witnesses a murder, questions arise, and the truth about what she really saw turns into a complicated mystery that entangles Anna and the people surrounding her. “One of the exciting parts is you never really know who’s reliable. These are twisty and curvy, swervy storylines,” Bell tells TV Insider.

Boozing doesn’t help Anna’s outlook because it makes things harder to trust. When Neil and Emma move into the neighborhood, their arrival certainly triggers something in Anna. “Neil’s presence does two things,” Riley explains. “One, it gives [Anna] a positive way out of this funk that she’s finding herself in because he’s full of potential and hope.” The flipside to that is, “It doesn’t help that she can then go down a slightly darker rabbit hole and decide that he could be dangerous.”

It is through Anna’s observations that her vision of Neil is formed, but she tends to fill in the blanks with her imagination. “She’s inventing a story in her head about who he might be and what that might mean for her,” Riley adds, describing his arrival in the neighborhood as the equivalent to somebody throwing “a bomb into the mind of someone who is already a little bit unstable, to begin with.”

Also part of Anna’s world is her ex-husband Douglas (Michael Ealy) who is a lingering presence throughout the show’s run. But what led to their split? As the series unfolds, viewers will be further clued into their history, but for now, Ealy teases, “Anna and Douglas are like a lot of couples. They are people who split up for various reasons, and I think the reasons why they split up weren’t sufficient to keep them from loving each other,” he shares.

“I think they fell apart when things fell apart for them,” continues Ealy. “And it’s nice to see that they still care about each other.”

Together, these characters and more weave an intriguing story that these stars describe as “absurd,” “unpredictable,” and “original.” It’s up to viewers to decipher the clues through Anna’s point of view and Bell promises, “The whodunit always has red herrings, you never know who you can trust. That’s the fun of watching it. When you meet my character, Anna, she’s definitely hanging on by a thread. So hopefully you’ll be rooting for her to uncover this mystery and just hope and pray that she’s not guilty.”

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, Series Premiere, Friday, January 28, Netflix