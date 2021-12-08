‘The Woman in the House’: Kristen Bell’s Anna Loses Her Mind in Netflix’s First Teaser (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Kristen Bell‘s wacky role in the darkly comedic thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

The teaser trailer sees the former Good Place star losing her mind as she goes day in and day out with the same routine. Bell’s Anna sits, staring out the window, watching life pass her by — until something crazy happens.

When a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel… but then her universe is seemingly flipped upside-down when she witnesses a gruesome murder. But did she really?

As teased in the teaser below, Anna will soon ask herself, what would you do if you witnessed a murder, but no one believed you? “Nothing happened,” a detective tells Anna after she calls 9-1-1. “It’s illegal to make a false report, Anna.” As her reality begins to unravel, the viewers learn more truths about Anna, who takes therapy sessions over the phone, drinks wine to excess, and mixes her prescription pills with booze.

Perhaps this recipe for disaster will be Anna’s downfall… time will tell. Joining Bell, Riley, and Yett in the series from creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf are Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is executive produced by Bell along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Don’t miss the fun, check out the teaser, below, and stay tuned for the show’s arrival early next year on Netflix.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, Series Premiere, Friday, January 28, 2022, Netflix