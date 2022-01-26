‘Swamp People’ Sneak Peek: Hurricane Ida Threatens to Put an End to Gator Season (VIDEO)

Swamp People is kicking off its 13th season on Thursday, January 27 and things are getting crazy for the swampers as their livelihood is threatened by the incoming Hurricane Ida.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the premiere, viewers are getting a first look at the drama unfolding as the cast rushes against the clock to escape dangerous conditions. As the show chronicles their second day of Alligator Season coming to a close, the storm moves in and all hell breaks loose.

“It could be a season-ending storm,” series vet Jacob Landry tells viewers in the video, above. “It’s not looking good right now,” he adds. This is just one of the many challenges the “Swamp People” will face in Season 13. New additions and old favorites are banding together to overcome the bad weather and any other obstacles they might find in their way.

“Thirteen seasons in, Swamp People fans are as eager and loyal as they’ve ever been,” executive producer and Truly Original Co-CEO, Glenda Hersh, says. “This show sheds light on a diverse community of multi-generation, Cajun and Creole families who battle to keep their businesses going in the face of challenges that get tougher every year.”

See Also Swampers Defend Against a Gator Invasion in 'Swamp People' Season 11 The swampers defend their communities in new episodes of the History Channel series, premiering January 23.

“The weather’s more unpredictable and the storms keep getting bigger,” she adds, “yet these Louisiana die-hards remain committed to making the most of each gator-hunting season and sustaining their independent, unique way of life.”

Get a peek at what’s to come when Swamp People returns, in the clip, above, and don’t miss the Season 13 premiere on History.

Swamp People, Season 13 Premiere, Thursday, January 27, 9/8c, History