It’s been seven years since Tommy Chauvin last appeared on Swamp People. He was one of the alligator hunters on the show from Seasons 1 to 3, then Seasons 6, 8, and 9.

While the show has continued on without him, Chauvin has mostly retreated from the public eye in recent years, leading fans to wonder what he’s up to now. Scroll down for everything we know about Chauvin’s life today.

What happened to Tommy Chauvin?

Chauvin suffered severe injuries after being involved in an accident involving explosives in July 2019. A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the surgeries Chauvin needed following the incident, which resulted in his right hand being amputated.

In addition to losing his hand, Chauvin also ruptured his eardrums, damaged his eyes, and was left with “multiple abrasions on his chest and arms,” according to the GoFundMe. In the first week after the explosion, he underwent two surgeries to attempt to save as much of his hand as possible.

“It will be a hard journey, as he must learn to stop and rest as he needs to in his time of recovery,” the GoFundMe description noted. “Through everything he still continues to emit his bright personality, displaying courage and remaining optimistic. He will grow to find and claim his ‘new normal.'”

Is Tommy Chauvin retired?

Yes, Chauvin had to give up alligator hunting following his accident. Although he eventually regained use of his left hand, the loss of his right hand did not allow him to continue hunting.

Is Tommy Chauvin in a relationship?

While Chauvin does not publicly share much about his private life, he does have a public Facebook page (although he hasn’t posted since January). Based on prior posts, he does not appear to be in a relationship.

In August 2023, he reposted a quote that said, “U went & found somebody else I went & found myself WE are NOT the SAME.” Around that time, he also wrote on the social media site, “I love my life!!!”