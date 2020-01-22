Swampers Defend Against a Gator Invasion in 'Swamp People' Season 11

Truly Original, LLC, in association with Brian Catalina Entertainment for HISTORY Copyright 2020

A time bomb has been quietly ticking in Southern Louisiana for the past 10 years and this season it’s about to explode. The new episodes of Swamp People premiere Thursday, January 23 on History Channel.

The gator population has more than doubled and left unchecked, Southern Louisiana may soon become overrun by these vicious monsters. It’s up to the swampers to defend their communities from this brewing onslaught and stop these killer beasts.

In the season premiere, the swampers are faced with a gator invasion that’s threatening their community like never before.

Determined to protect their neighbors, Troy Landry teams up with swamp legend Terral Evans. Jacob Landry enlists python expert Dusty Crum to join the hunt, and veteran swamper Ronnie Adams puts his new partner, Ashley “Dead-Eye” Jones to the test as they venture into a wild swamp known as “the cemetery.”

Swamp People, Season Premiere, Thursday, January 23 at 9/8c, HISTORY