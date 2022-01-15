‘As We See It,’ ‘The Afterparty’ & More Unconventional Comedies to Check Out

As We See It

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, January 13.

You won’t find sitcom clichés (schlubby guy + hot wife) on these out-of-the-box series, starting with Parenthood creator Jason Katims’ As We See It (Friday, Jan. 21, Prime Video), which lovingly spotlights the antics of three autistic roommates (Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien).

Everyone’s a suspect at The Afterparty (Friday, Jan. 28, Apple TV+), a howler of a whodunit about a rule-breaking detective (Tiffany Haddish) grilling the guests of a jerk (Dave Franco) killed at his post–high school reunion bash.

Laughs and chills come in equal measure on Shining Vale (Sunday, March 6, 10:20/9:20c, Starz), starring Courteney Cox as an unfaithful wife who has a ghost (Mira Sorvino) living in her new home.

Based on the excellent French farce, Call My Agent UK (Spring, Sundance Now) brings big egos and biting showbiz humor across the English Channel.

Argh you ready for some pirate humor? The period piece Our Flag Means Death (TBA, HBO Max) is loosely based on the adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an 18th-century aristocrat who becomes a swashbuckler on the high seas.

And do-gooding ex-cons (Garret Dillahunt and Phillip Garcia) aim to right societal wrongs on Sprung (TBA, IMDb TV).