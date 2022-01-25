ABC Romantic Comedy Series ‘Maggie’ Gets Moved to Hulu

The upcoming romantic comedy series Maggie, which was originally scheduled to premiere on ABC, is now set to air on streaming service Hulu as a Hulu Original.

According to Deadline, the decision to move the single-camera comedy to the streamer was due to a lack of available timeslots on the network and a desire to get the show in front of audiences. An official premiere date will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Maggie — one of four ABC pilots ordered to series last May alongside The Wonder Years, Abbott Elementary, and Queens — stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) as a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Being able to see the fate of her friends, family, clients, and random strangers, Maggie is forced to start living in the present when she suddenly sees a flash of her own future.

In addition to Rittenhouse, the series also stars Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911), David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty), Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek), Ray Ford (Grey’s Anatomy), and Leonardo Nam (Westworld).

The series, created by Justin Adler (Life in Pieces) and Maggie Mull, joins a slate of female-led comedies at Hulu, including Shrill, PEN15, Dollface, and Life & Beth, the upcoming series starring Amy Schumer.

Rittenhouse is perhaps best known for her roles as Cody LeFever in the ACB soap-opera Blood & Oil and Dr. Anna Ziev in the comedy series The Mindy Project. She also starred in the Hulu television adaptation of the romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral. Her other credits include Fox’s Red Band Society, USA legal drama Suits, and the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Maggie, Season 1, TBA, Hulu