Even the fireworks this weekend couldn’t distract us from our TV screens. This week’s shows gave us plenty to celebrate — and, in the case of the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, cry about — and naturally, they delivered some dazzling lines.

Only Murders in the Building delved further into the mystery of its strong sophomore season, with Episode 3 chronicling the last day of Bunny Folger’s (Jayne Houdyshell) life and making us sympathize with the crotchety building manager. Loot continued to bring the laughs with Maya Rudolph as a well-intentioned billionaire, and joining it is Hulu‘s Maggie, a new series that follows a psychic (Rebecca Rittenhouse) whose dating life is far from predictable.

Read on for the lines that popped from this week’s episodes.