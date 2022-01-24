Julian McMahon Leaving ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Fans and Co-Stars React

Julian McMahon, who plays agent Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted, is leaving the CBS crime drama after almost three seasons. His final episode is scheduled to air on March 8.

The news was first reported by Deadline, who stated that McMahon’s final appearance will be filmed this week. A new character is expected to be introduced to fill the spot left by McMahon’s Jesse, who headed up the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list,” he added. “I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Fans were heartbroken by the news of McMahon’s exit and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“I don’t know about you guys but I am really hurt and upset to hear this,” tweeted one viewer. “I really didn’t want him to leave he was one of my favorite characters in #FBIMostWanted I really wonder how the show is going to handle his exit and what’s going to happen after his exit.”

Another added, “We’ll miss you Lacroix. He was the best part of the show and the team.”

#FBIMostWanted I don’t know about you guys but I. Am really hurt and upset to hear this I really didn’t want him to leave he was one of my favorite characters in #FBIMostWanted I really wonder how the show is going to handle his exit and what’s going to happen after his exit pic.twitter.com/b7SNbabOee — shield fan12 (@ShieldFan12) January 24, 2022

We’ll miss you Lacroix💔 He was the best part of the show and the team 😢 #fbimostwanted #julianmcmahon https://t.co/FPELOUmsfe — ًㅤ (@chantal483) January 23, 2022

YaYa Gosselin, who plays Jesse’s daughter Tali LaCroix on the hit show, also shared her reaction to the news on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself with her TV dad, writing, “40 episodes with you. I love you with all my heart always and forever.”

A post shared by YaYa Gosselin (@yayagosselin)

In a statement to Deadline, the show’s creator Dick Wolf said, “We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Check out more fan reaction to McMahon’s exit below.

No this fkn sucks😭 literally the first TV show I’ve seen him be a part of in years, hope to see him pop up in other shows🤞 #FBIMostWanted pic.twitter.com/99qw5Xt8mj — Đ₳VłĐ ₩ØⱠ₣Ⱨ₳Ʉ₴Ɇ₦ (@WolfHausen99) January 23, 2022

I’m going to miss moments like this with Jess & Tali #FBIMostWanted pic.twitter.com/FJyoSxtOYE — Cheryl 💛🖤 (@Cheryllann_) January 23, 2022

I’m going to miss Jess’ family (Sarah/Tali), the dynamic between the old gang (Barnes, Ortiz, Gibson) and the new one with Kristin 😭🥺 #FBIMostWanted #FBIFam #GoodbyeJess @WolfEnt — BlackNight (@AkaBlackNight) January 24, 2022

Jesus Christ😭 I can’t! Now I’m going to lose these best friends! There are no words!!! #FBIMostWanted #FBIFam https://t.co/mH2V31HmLQ — Sabi (@Wasabi_Sabi_) January 23, 2022

This sucks! Guess I shouldn’t be surprised now that his entire family is off the show. Sad we won’t see him and Tali anymore 😢 Jess was a great leader and keeps his team together, his relationship with Jubal and Maggie is also the shows connection to the original #FBIMostWanted https://t.co/XXKYBzCLiy — Samantha 💜 (@Olicity4Life) January 23, 2022

I understand a lot of people are upset Julian is leaving however this was his decision to do so, be supportive. The show will be fine, all of Dick Wolf’s shows have had casting changes & they’re still doing great, I’m excited to see what’s in store for #FBIMostWanted — Stephanie🐾 (@09StephE) January 24, 2022

