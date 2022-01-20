Jensen Ackles Says He Was ‘Picked On’ By Jessica Alba on ‘Dark Angel’

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has been opening up about his time on the Fox sci-fi drama Dark Angel and claims that lead star Jessica Alba “had it out for him.”

Ackles spoke about the series on a recent edition of the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. When asked if Alba was “cool to work with,” the Emmy-winning actor bluntly responded, “No. She was horrible,” adding that he’s “told this to her face.”

Alba starred in Dark Angel as the main character Max Guevara, a genetically enhanced transgenic super-soldier. Ackles joined the show as a series regular in Season 2, playing Alec McDowell, who is introduced as Max’s breeding partner.

“I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,” Ackles continued. “She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship with [co-star Michael Weatherly], and that was rocky and causing some undue stress, I believe, on set. I was the new kid on the block, and I got picked on by the lead.”

Ackles said that his relationship with Alba was “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do,” adding, “She had it out for me… It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that the network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.'”

Ultimately, the Days of our Lives alum said he decided to “fight fire with fire” and ended up forming “some mutual respect” with The Honest Company mogul. He also recalled a moment when Alba comforted him during a particularly difficult day on set.

“My grandfather died while I was shooting and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour,” he revealed. “So it was that kind of a relationship. And again, if she walked in we’d be all hugs. But she didn’t make it easy on me on set.”