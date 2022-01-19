Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Producing New Fox Music Drama ’13 Songs’

Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood is working on a new music-based drama series currently in development at Fox.

According to Variety, Fleetwood serves as executive producer on 13 Songs, which follows fictional rock legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift. Decades after making generation-defining music, Jasper finds himself with only a few months to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever.

The series will be written by Will Reiser (50/50) and Jonathan Prince (American Soul) and directed by Jonathan Levine (Nine Perfect Strangers). Levine also serves as exec producer alongside Fleetwood, Willie Mercher and Ron West of Thruline Entertainment, Gillian Bohrer of Megamix, and David Blackman of Polygram Entertainment. Lionsgate and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Fleetwood co-founded the Grammy-winning Fleetwood Mac in 1967 with guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer. The band had early success in the UK with a British blues sound; however, after several personnel changes in the early 1970s, the group was left without a lead vocalist or guitarist. This was when Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the band, bringing a more pop-rock sound and further global success.

The band has released almost two dozen studio albums and sold over 120 million records worldwide. They’re best known for the hit songs “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Black Magic Woman.” In 1998, Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

13 Songs is the latest musical drama in the works at Fox. The network has seen previous success with the 2015 hip hop drama Empire, and this fall will premiere the country music series Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.

