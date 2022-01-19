‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Beantown Wedding Throw Down’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 3, “Beantown Wedding Throw Down.”]

Married at First Sight is wrapping up the wedding phase of Season 14 in its latest episode, “Beantown Wedding Throw Down.”

The installment focuses on the newly-married brides and grooms as they get to know one another as well as each other’s families. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments, reveals, and red flags for the Boston-based couples at the center of this season, so beware of spoilers ahead.

The Final Weddings

The episode opens with Noi and Steve’s nuptials which are slightly delayed by her nerves, but eventually, she finds her way down the aisle. When it comes time for the vows and exchange of rings, the tension breaks as Steve offers her a Ring Pop as an option, leading to giggles. Meanwhile, on Alyssa and Chris’s side of things, the couple-to-be preps for their wedding without much concern as they both trust the process they’ve chosen to participate in.

When Alyssa and Chris’s ceremony does begin, she walks herself down the aisle in cowboy boots that he admires. When the officiator reads a message to Chris from Alyssa’s family, she gets emotional over the mention of her dog, and he later learns how passionate she is about animals as they chat over champagne. Unfortunately for Chris, he can’t seem to hold Alyssa’s interest when he brings up his passion for frisbee golf.

Picture Time

Now that all of the weddings are through, the remaining couples who hadn’t done their photo sessions struck a pose and learned more about each other through the experience. First up are Katina and Olajuwon who are in a blissful bubble as they become more comfortable together. Alyssa thinks Chris looks like a real estate agent and avoids getting too touchy-feely with her new hubby. Meanwhile, Noi enjoys meeting Steve’s family during their photo session before she goes through a wardrobe change into a traditional Laotian ensemble. Noi also offers Steve a garment for him to wear as a welcome to her culture and family.

Let the Parties Begin

At the receptions, the couples share their first dances during which Katina feels gushy towards Olajuwon, and Noi and Steve share a kiss on the dance floor. As for Mark and Lindsey, he wants to pull more of her loving side out, noting that she may be outgoing but he can see that she’s shielding herself in some ways as well.

When Katina and Olajuwon sit, they discuss kids and are excited to learn that they share similar views for their plans including traveling for a few years and then settling down to start a family together. Noi and Steve tackle a different topic at their reception table when she asks about his job status. He admits that he’s not currently working a full-time job, but from what she’s seen of Steve, Noi isn’t concerned about her new husband’s future.

Meanwhile, Chris and Alyssa have varying views of their experience as he thinks this is the best first-date experience of his life. On the other hand, Alyssa is anxious and can’t determine if they’ll make it forever. And Jasmina and Michael chat about their sleep schedules and she seems horrified to learn that he wakes up at four in the morning every day, leaving her to wonder if they’ll ever have time to spend together.

Family Discussions

Mark kicks off the family chats by speaking with Lindsey’s brother and father who give him a hug and accept his request of a blessing to be married to their sister and daughter. Katina chats with Olajuwon’s groomsmen and asks about his quirks, they tell her she’ll have to be patient. Meanwhile, Olajuwon talks the ear off of Katina’s mother, noting that he does have ADHD, but it is possible that the long-winded interaction is due in part because of his wedding day nerves.

Jasmina speaks with Michael’s sisters who welcome her with open arms and gift her with a pin to symbolize their mother who has passed, noting that it’s a symbol of their mother watching over Jasmina now. Michael learns from Jasmina’s family that when she’s quiet that’s a bad sign, so he should ask for her to share what she’s feeling.

Chris is told by Alyssa’s mother that he should give his new wife space when she needs it, otherwise she’ll shut down and be unresponsive. Alyssa learns from Chris’s friends that he can be condescending at times, but that he doesn’t mean it. The revelation doesn’t exactly sit well with the new bride.

Wedding Traditions

The evenings carry on with bouquet tosses and garter retrievals as buzz about possible consummations ensue. But nothing outrageous is really said leading up to the moments when the new couples head out of their receptions for their first nights together. While sparks fly as the couples prepare for sleep, one couple doesn’t end the evening on a positive note as Chris sits waiting for news as to why he’s sitting in a hotel lobby chair. Alyssa tells a producer that she doesn’t like men who are condescending and that the comments made by his friends don’t sit well with her.

So, when she meets her husband in the hall, she relays that she’s uncomfortable and would rather they sleep separately for the evening. In other words, it’s not a great start to the beginning of their marriage. Stay tuned to see how the situation unfolds as the show returns next week on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime