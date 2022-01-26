‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Bliss, Brunches and Brawls… Oh My!’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 4, “Bliss, Brunches and Brawls… Oh My!”]

The weddings are officially over for the Season 14 couples of Married at First Sight and already they’re experience varied results from the social experiment in the latest episode, “Bliss, Brunces and Brawls… Oh My!”

From awkward family brunches to conflict en route to the honeymoon and beyond, there was more than enough drama to fill up the lengthy installment. Below, we’re breaking it all down so beware of major spoilers ahead.

First Nights & Mornings

The episode opens with a peek into the first nights each couple spends mostly together and the first morning as spouses. Katina and Olajuwon’s experience included a kiss and some cuddles (both of which she thinks could use some improvement). Meanwhile, Mark and Lindsey talk about their mothers, he shares that his own mom has depression and she’s not deterred by that, expressing support for her new spouse immediately. Jasmina learns her stepfather told Michael to be wary of being bossed around by her, which makes them both laugh.

Steve places a Ring Pop on Noi’s hand as they prep for bed and, Alyssa and Chris plan to sleep in separate rooms as he remains in the dark about why she’s reluctant to stay with him. The next morning, most of the couples enjoy breakfast together as they prepare to meet each others’ families for brunch and learn more about their new husbands and wives.

Alyssa & Chris Drama

It is revealed that the pair talked privately the night of their wedding with Alyssa informing Chris that she got a bad vibe from him. She isn’t confident about the situation but still plans to meet him for coffee to talk some more. After talking it through, Alyssa agrees to go through the process and doesn’t want Chris to think she’s not serious about the marriage, but it’s clear there’s a massive disconnect happening.

Brunch Meetings

Kicking off the brunch informational meetings is Jasmina who chats with Mike’s sisters. Together they discuss how Michael is a gentleman and the siblings advise that Jasmina be patient with her new husband as he always seems to have a doubtful mindset. As for Jasmina’s mom and sisters, they ask Michael about what examples of marriages he’s had in his life, but he doesn’t have any. They seem pleased to hear that he was raised by women and Jasmina’s mom advises that Michael be careful about expectations because marriage is never what people think it will be.

Noi has a good time with Steve’s parents and although they discuss his lack of a job, the meeting goes relatively well, especially went they talk about Steve’s embrace of Noi’s culture. Meanwhile, Steve is grilled by Noi’s “other sister,” who is actually her brother’s alter ego. They ask about the job situation, and Noi’s parents seem particularly interested in grandchildren, setting the man up in a tense predicament.

Lindsey’s meet-up with Mark’s friends focuses on the topic of his mother and they ask her to break down his guard and help him experience life in a fun and new way. As for Mark, he receives a Lindsey survival kit from her friends and is told to say “no” to his new bride when necessary. Alyssa remains relatively quiet around Chris’ family who informs her that she’ll most likely come second to work in Chris’ life. Meanwhile, Chris is quite open with her mother about their lack of connection and is told to remain persistent in winning Alyssa over.

Katina meets Olajuwon’s family and is gifted with a cheerleader shirt because she’s Olajuwon’s newest cheerleader. While she appreciates the gesture, Olajuwon isn’t fond of Katina’s friends who treat him like a suspect instead of offering helpful information.

Getting Ready for Travel

The couples learn that their honeymoon will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico as they receive gift baskets with gear and information. Olajuwon practices dancing with Katina while they pack, and Lindsey shares tips with Mark about traveling. Meanwhile, Alyssa agrees to go with Chris but isn’t thrilled about his turn as a yes man to keep her happy.

The Honeymoon

Upon arriving in San Juan, a situation arises when Lindsey supposedly makes comments about how people should attempt to speak Spanish since it’s the primary language there. Olajuwon doesn’t take kindly to the suggestion and the couples have to travel separately from the airport to the hotel as the rest of the episode focuses on things cooling down.

When all of the couples, except for Mark and Lindsey, regroup for piña coladas on the beach, Mark shows up and offers an apology to Olajuwon. Back in the room, Lindsey talks about how supportive Mark is being towards her and gets her tears under control. Olajuwon agrees to make amends, but we never see him or Lindsey in the same vicinity throughout the rest of the episode.

Meanwhile, Alyssa essentially doesn’t acknowledge Chris and stays in a separate room from her husband. When he confronts her about her effort to make the marriage work, she storms off. What else could be in store? If there’s already this much drama, we’re willing to bet the season is about to get even wilder.

Stay tuned as Married at First Sight returns for another episode next week, and sound off on the latest developments in the comments section, below.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime