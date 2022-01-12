‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Nice Day for a Wicked Wedding’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 2, “Nice Day for a Wicked Wedding.”]

Married at First Sight continues its tradition of pairing strangers at the altar as Season 14’s participants walk down the aisle in the latest installment, “Nice Day for a Wicked Wedding.”

Following Mark and Lindsey’s nuptials, it’s time for Jasmina and Michael, and Katina and Olajuwon to make the big leap. Below, we break down all of the key moments from the pivotal episode so beware of major spoilers.

Jasmina & Michael

The episode opens with their wedding day as they’re both surrounded by loved ones while prepping for their nuptials. Jasmina’s sisters help her get ready and do their best to calm her nerves which turn into an upset stomach as the ceremony grows closer. Meanwhile, Michael leans on his siblings as both his parents are no longer alive to physically be there with him. Jasmina’s nerves lead to a minor delay, but eventually, she makes it down the aisle with a sigh of relief as she greets her match.

Her confidence grows after reading her vows, leading to a fun mic drop moment of sorts that makes Michael laugh. After sealing the deal with a kiss, the duo take some time to get to know one another over a glass of champagne. They discuss sleep schedules and that leads to a conversation about TV and movie watching, something that Michael apparently doesn’t do, much to Jasmina’s surprise.

As the episode proceeds, viewers get a peek into the beginning of their reception ceremony where the couple takes photos with family and shares their first dance. The traditional moments allow the couple to feel more comfortable with each other as they acknowledge growing sparks.

Lindsey & Mark

It’s photo time for Lindsey and Mark as she continues to talk the ear off of her new husband while taking portraits with family and friends. She’s optimistic about the match but worries in a confessional about their cat predicament with five felines between them. As the photo session continues, she asks if Mark’s family is there and he tells her about his mom’s choice to pass on the ceremony and his dead father. She shares that her relationship isn’t great with her mom, creating a bonding moment of sorts between the pair. Viewers also got a taste of their reception with a first dance and some flirtation at the party.

Katina & Olajuwon

Before their big day, viewers follow Katina and Olajuwon on their dress and tux shopping experiences. Olajuwon’s family agrees that he might not be ready for a wife as the groom-to-be’s expectations of married life are a little narrow. But he is adamant that his playboy days are behind him and he’s serious about the venture. When the big day does finally arrive, Katina’s really nervous but ready to jump in hoping that her dating days are behind her.

Olajuwon wants to change his former ways and Katina worries that her future husband won’t find her beautiful. Her fears are thrown out the window when she finally walks down the aisle though as he breaks out into tears over how beautiful he thinks she is. The good vibes dissipate a little when the statements from his family are read by the ceremony’s officiator though. Olajuwon’s family said Katina better know how to cook because he’s expecting a bride that can. Needless to say, there was a brief beat of silence.

See Also 'Married at First Sight': 6 Key Moments From the Season 14 Premiere (RECAP) The Lifetime hit heads back to Beantown as an all-new set of singles embark on the great social experiment.

The awkwardness continues a little bit as he gets down on one knee to propose despite already being in the midst of their nuptials. When they conclude the ceremony, Katina notices just how talkative Olajuwon is and he admits he’s high energy. Whether that will work in the long run will remain to be seen.

Noi & Steve

Noi and Steve also go dress and tux shopping with their friends and family. But the main entertainment surrounds their wedding day which we get a little taste of as they prep for the ceremony. Noi cries a lot but has the support of her friends and family to boost her confidence. Noi’s mom does her best to comfort her daughter but makes it clear that she will need to give her new husband a chance no matter what she thinks of him. Whether that will be the case or not will remain to be seen as the couple’s wedding will play out in the next episode.

Alyssa & Chris

As for Alyssa and Chris, they go shopping for their dress and tux and while he talks about wanting a bride so he isn’t lonely, she’s more concerned about finding the perfect dress. While she tries on a few frocks, Alyssa reveals she’s already bought 10 other gowns but doesn’t believe she’s high maintenance because she just knows what she wants and expects nothing less. Don’t miss their wedding when Married at First Sight returns for a new episode on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime