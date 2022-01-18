‘The Boys’ Animated Spinoff ‘Diabolical’ Sets Premiere & Unveils First Look (VIDEO)

The Boys are getting animated in Prime Video‘s upcoming The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the streamer is giving viewers their first look at the show which is officially set to arrive Friday, March 4.

As part of Prime Video’s Fanimation Week celebrating adult animation titles, Diabolical‘s first look teases all the hilarious antics and gory violence fans have come to know in the live-action original from showrunner Eric Kripke. The new animated spinoff will launch with all eight of its episodes, ranging from 12 to 14 minutes in length.

Each installment presents viewers with its own animation style and reveals an unseen story within the universe of The Boys. Helping bring the stories to life are creatives including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

For anyone unfamiliar with Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated series, The Boys is based on the best-selling comic from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that follows the efforts of a ragtag vigilante group as they attempt to keep the misbehaving Supes of their world in line.

In the teaser, below, a baby with superpowers is on the loose and creating chaos with its laser sight as the baby’s caretaker and presumable developer from Vought chases after them. The animation is reminiscent of Looney Tunes with a lot more blood in the mix.

Diabolical is executive produced by Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, Ennis, Robertson, Racioppa, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Don’t miss the fun, check out a sneak peek of the series, below, and mark your calendars for the arrival of Diabolical in March.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Series Premiere, Friday, March 4, Prime Video