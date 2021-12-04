‘The Boys’ Get Animated With ‘Diabolical’ Anthology Series on Prime Video (VIDEO)

More of The Boys is on the way at Prime Video as Amazon announced the pickup of Diabolical, an eight-episode animated anthology spinoff series during the streamer’s virtual panel at CCXP Worlds 2021.

The show is set in the same universe as Prime Video’s original hit The Boys, which recently wrapped filming its third season. Diabolical is expected to arrive in 2022 on Prime Video in more than 240 territories and countries worldwide.

The announcement was shared in the form of a video message from The Boys actor Karl Urban who is known for playing Billy Butcher, the leader of the titular vigilante group who is responsible for keeping misbehaving Supes in line. Diabolical unveils never-before-seen stories in The Boys universe which is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Helping bring these stories to TV is the star-studded team of creative minds that include Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this,” says Diabolical executive producer Eric Kripke.

Fellow executive producers and Diabolical writers Rogen and Golberg added, “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

Kripke is the current showrunner of Prime Video’s The Boys which he also executive produces alongside Rogen and Goldberg. All of them executive produce Diabolical alongside Racioppa, Ennis, Robertson, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

See the fun announcement, below, and stay tuned for additional details on the fun animated project arriving on Prime Video next year.

