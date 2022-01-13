‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2: ‘The Pods Are Officially Open’ in First Look (VIDEO)

“The pods are officially open!” The hit Netflix reality series Love Is Blind is back for a second season full of brand-new singles heading into the dating pods to test if “whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them,” states the season description.

Per the show’s rules, couples who end their time in the pods engaged will meet each other face-to-face for the first time before dealing with the complications of reality. “Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

“The whole point is about finding out who we are as people,” says one of this season’s hopeful singles in the first look teaser. In true Love Is Blind style, none of the contestants’ faces are shown, leaving fans questioning who the new singles are and who they might end up with. “I’m getting to know someone’s heart before anything else,” says another.

Out of the debut season’s six pod couples, two remain standing since the show’s February 2020 release. Couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett are still happily married and appeared alongside the season’s other couples in the 2021 reunion special, Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for the 10-part Season 2. Episodes 1-5 will premiere on Friday, February 11, with Episodes 6-9 the following week, ending with the season finale on February 25. The series is produced for Netflix by Kinetic Content.

Love Is Blind, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 11, Netflix