Netflix has released a first look at Love is Blind: After the Altar featuring couples from last year’s hit Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted dating show Love is Blind.

Fan-favorite contestants will get back in front of the cameras and dish on their lives over three episodes, which premiere on Wednesday, July 28.

“The season one cast is back for an anniversary party you won’t want to miss. Catch up with your favorite couples and singles as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta,” states Netflix’s synopsis. “How will Amber and Barnett feel about seeing Jessica? Will Diamond and Carlton ever make amends? Who might make a surprise appearance? And who won’t even show up for the party because of all the drama that’s happened in the past two years?”

After contestants blind-dated and got engaged before seeing the other’s face, Season 1 ended with two out of five couples (Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike & Matt Barnett) tying the knot. While not everyone said “I Do,” Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers rekindled their relationship after the show. While neither has confirmed breakup rumors, the two appear to have split. The teaser gives evidence to this, as a voice, potentially Giannina’s, says, “I don’t want to lose him,” as Damian appears on-screen.

With some contestants in new relationships and others still looking for love, the show is sure to be a wild ride. As Netflix says, “Ultimately, when it comes to love, the experiment never ends.”

The show’s executive producers include Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, and Heather Crowe, and is produced by Kinetic Content

Love is Blind: After the Altar, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 28, Netflix