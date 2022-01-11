‘Josep’: Jo Koy-Led Series Ordered to Pilot at ABC

From the stand-up stage to the small screen, comedian Jo Koy is heading to TV with his new single-camera comedy Josep, now ordered to pilot by ABC.

The series will follow “a recently divorced Filipino American nurse, played by Jo Koy, attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to ‘help,’” states the show’s description.

In addition to starring, Koy will executive produce the series with fellow executive producer and writer Steve Joe. 20th Television will produce with executive producers Kourtney Kang, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, Randall Park, Michael Golamco, and Hieu Ho.

Koy has established himself as one of today’s most beloved stand-up comedians, breaking venue records around the world with his relatable comedy style, often drawing inspiration from his “larger-than-life” family and son. With four popular comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix under his belt, he will be shooting his fourth Netflix special at the Forum in Los Angeles in March. He can be seen in the upcoming film Easter Sunday, which premieres on April 1, and is currently traveling across the country on his Funny Is Funny World Tour.

Asian American writer and producer Joe currently serves as a co-executive producer on the Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and an upcoming live-action series based on the Seth MacFarlane movie Ted for Peacock. He worked as a consulting producer on Mike & Molly and the Turner & Hooch series, in addition to his other executive producer credits on Man With A Plan, Young Sheldon, and The Real O’Neals. Having written for shows such as That ’70s Show and Mad About You, he reunited Betty White with her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-stars on the Hot In Cleveland episode “Love Is All Around” during his time as a co-executive producer.

