Aubrey Plaza Checks Into ‘The White Lotus’ for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is checking in to a White Lotus property.

The HBO dramedy, which is returning for a second season, has added Plaza as a series regular. Her character, Harper Spiller, will be vacationing with her husband and his friends, TVLine reports. It has yet to be announced just where the new episodes will be taking place.

As HBO announced when it renewed the series, the series is leaving Hawai’i behind to follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily among its inhabitants. But it’s not entirely new vacationers; we do know that Jennifer Coolidge, a hit in Season 1 as socialite Tanya McQuoid, will be back.

Plaza isn’t the only new face we already know will be showing up at this next White Lotus property. Her casting comes less than a week after Michael Imperioli’s. He will star as Dominic Di Grasso, who’s staying at the resort with his elderly father and son, a recent college graduate.

Plaza’s TV credits include Criminal Minds, Legion, Drunk History, and Parks and Recreation.

The White Lotus received one Golden Globe nomination, for Coolidge’s work for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television. (Sarah Snook won for her work on Succession in the January 9 ceremony, which wasn’t aired or live-streamed.) The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White. Joining White as executive producers are David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine is a co-executive producer.

The White Lotus, Season 2, TBA, HBO