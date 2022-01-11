‘Starstruck’: Rose Matafeo Teases Show’s Season 2 Return to HBO Max (PHOTO)

If you were awestruck by HBO Max‘s charming series Starstruck when it launched on the streaming platform in 2021, then you aren’t alone. Thankfully, more of this half-hour romantic comedy is on the way according to star and co-writer, Rose Matafeo.

She teased the show’s Season 2 return on social media, simply captioning a new image of her and costar Nikesh Patel with “next month” along with several eye emojis, implying the show will be back by February 2021. Season 2 is made up of six new episodes, similar to Season 1’s lineup as the story of Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom (Patel) continues.

For anyone who didn’t tune into the bingeable series for its first chapter, Starstruck follows millennial East Londoner Jessie who is juggling two dead-end jobs when she becomes romantically entwined with Tom, a famous film star. After repeatedly going their separate ways, Jessie and Tom concluded Season 1 after coming to the realization that they can’t stay away from one another.

So, what does this mean? According to the photo shared by Matafeo, it means domestic bliss as the pair brush their teeth together. Viewers will follow along as they navigate their relationship and Jessie must deal with the ramifications of her grand gesture to follow Tom.

As previously announced, Minnie Driver is set to return as Tom’s agent Cath, meanwhile, Season 2 welcomes new cast member Russell Tovey whose role has yet to be revealed. The Avalon Production airs on BBC Three in the U.K. and is an HBO Max Original series stateside. Stay tuned for additional details and an exact premiere date as Starstruck‘s second season takes shape.

Starstruck, Season 2, Coming 2022, HBO Max