Best Lines of the Week (September 22-28): ‘The Besties Are Back’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Hulu

Murders are being solved and roses given in this week’s newest episodes. The Golden Bachelor kicked off with some heartfelt stories and steamy moments between Gerry Turner and his lovely ladies. Bachelor in Paradise seemed more like trouble in paradise, with a love triangle forming between Will Urena, Kylee Russell, and Olivia Lewis. And in the last episode before the finale, Only Murders in the Building might have revealed who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

Dancing with the Stars is back for Season 32, and while the ballroom dancing was impressive, we saw Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki head home this week. Kim and Kourtney hashed out their fight in The Kardashians season premiere, and it’s not looking good between the sisters.

There are a lot of options to choose from, but scroll down to see our picks for this week’s best quotes.

Starstruck
Max

Starstruck (Max)

“But really, it is nothing less than a privilege to have you all here for the weaving together of our two families. Who knew it would only take Kate getting knocked up to do it?”

— Kate’s (Emma Sidi) mom at her wedding

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“My father, he said if he had known he was raising a cocktail waitress, he would have never bothered to teach me to read.” 

— Alex (Jennifer Aniston) talking to Paul (Jon Hamm) about her life leading up to going to college

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'
FX

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

“We are going to pull a ‘Wilde’ card, as in Olivia Wilde. Don’t mention what happened, and wait ’til everyone forgets/lowkey gaslight the people that do ask and make them think that they’re the problem.”

— Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) to Anna (Emma Roberts) on how to handle the press following an awards show

Contestant Jonathan Benvenuti in 'Hell's Kitchen'
Fox

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

“The American dream is to sacrifice and give it your all to achieve your f**king dreams.”

— Johnathan Benvenuti on what this season’s theme means to him

Kylee Russell in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

“Then I posted a really cute selfie, and he sent me a fire emoji. Like, let’s turn up the heat together in Paradise!”

— Kylee Russell about her crush on Aven Jones

Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“The besties are back. It may take two to tango, but it takes three to solve a murder of an ill-fated movie star. ”

— Mabel (Selena Gomez) about the trio reuniting to solve the case

Kris Jenner in 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“I can’t quite figure out where Khloé got this fear of whales — the thought of a whale, the glance of a whale, the conversation of a whale. Yeah, it had to have been somewhere in her childhood.”

Kris Jenner talking about Khloé’s fear of whales in Cabo

Emily Flippen in 'Survivor'
CBS

Survivor (CBS)

“If I’m not gonna win the game, I would rather be the first person voted off. It’s a complete waste of time if you’re not the Sole Survivor. Excuse me for being honest.”

— Emily explains her mentality in her introduction

Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez in 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“Well, speaking of older, obviously you’re [Xochitl] 17. Val, are you keeping up, old man? What’s going on?”

Julianne Hough to Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez after their performance.

Gerry Turner in 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

“If I were to just take a bite of that and have a whole bunch of icing…would you help me clean it up?” 

— Gerry Turner hinting at Theresa Nist to give him a kiss

American Horror Story: Delicate

Bachelor in Paradise

Dancing With the Stars

Hell's Kitchen

Only Murders in the Building

Starstruck

Survivor

The Golden Bachelor

The Kardashians

The Morning Show

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tyler Crispen in 'The Challenge: USA'
1
‘The Challenge: USA’: Tyler Had Multiple Reasons to Campaign to Go Into Elimination
Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, and Blake Ritson in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
2
‘The Gilded Age’ Stars Reveal the Social Battlefronts of Season 2
Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro, Caitlin McGee in Home Economics
3
ABC Cancels ‘Home Economics,’ Moves New Series ‘High Potential’ to Fall 2024
Derek Hough and Shawn Johnson on 'Dancing With the Stars'
4
Relive These Perfect-Score Routines From ‘DWTS’
'The Simpsons' Season 34 Episode 14
5
‘Simpsons’ Leads Fox’s Animation Sunday, NFL Meets ‘Toy Story’ & Gets Swifted, Heists Real and Fictional