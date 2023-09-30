Murders are being solved and roses given in this week’s newest episodes. The Golden Bachelor kicked off with some heartfelt stories and steamy moments between Gerry Turner and his lovely ladies. Bachelor in Paradise seemed more like trouble in paradise, with a love triangle forming between Will Urena, Kylee Russell, and Olivia Lewis. And in the last episode before the finale, Only Murders in the Building might have revealed who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

Dancing with the Stars is back for Season 32, and while the ballroom dancing was impressive, we saw Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki head home this week. Kim and Kourtney hashed out their fight in The Kardashians season premiere, and it’s not looking good between the sisters.

There are a lot of options to choose from, but scroll down to see our picks for this week’s best quotes.