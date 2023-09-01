What’s Coming & Going From Max in September 2023
Max is gearing up for an exciting fall as the streamer adds plenty of titles to its September library.
Along with introducing AMC+ imports like Interview with the Vampire and Dark Winds, new episodes of favorite Max Originals like Starstruck starring Rose Matafeo are also dropping on the streamer this month. And get ready for spooky season with Halloween-themed content from Food Network and Travel Channel alongside recognizable films such as scary flicks like Carrie, It, and The Exorcist.
Scroll down for a peek at what's coming and going from the platform this September
Titles Coming to Max in September:
September 1
42
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle Comes Home
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boyz n the Hood
Bullet to the Head
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return
Children of the Corn: Revelation
A Cinderella Story
Class Action
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
The Curse of La Llorona
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night
Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Doctor Sleep
Drive Me Crazy
Dutch
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Fast Food Nation
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky
Firestorm
Friday
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York
Georgia Rule
The Ghost of the Darkness
Heartburn
It
It: Chapter Two
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors
The Mask
MI-5
Millennium
Mommie Dearest
Ordinary Love
Out of the Furnace
Philomena
Post Grad
The Rage: Carrie 2
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken
Sabrina
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monster Unleashed
She’s Funny That Way
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snitch
Source Code
Spy
Sunset Strip
Tears of the Sun
THX 1138
Time After Time
Unfaithfully Yours
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
September 2
The Venture Bros: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
September 4
Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1
Tough Love with Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)
September 5
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)
See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)
Welcome to Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)
September 6
Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)
Max
September 7
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)
Does Murder Sleep? (ID)
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)
Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2, (Travel Channel)
Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)
Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)
Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)
My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)
September 8
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
September 9
Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
September 10
FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)
Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)
September 11
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)
The Faking Dead
September 13
Donyal Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)
Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)
Halloween Wars, Seasons 1-12 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
September 14
No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)
September 15
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)
WB 100th Behind The Shield
September 16
Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)
September 17
Building Roots (HGTV)
Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)
September 18
Chico Virtual
Double Cultura
El Carrito
Keep/Delete
La Macana
Thank You, Have A Nice Day
Un Pequeño Corte
September 20
Naked Attraction
September 21
American Sniper
Blippi Wonders, Season 3
Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)
Young Love (Max Original)
September 22
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)
Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)
Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)
September 23
Paris Can Wait
September 24
Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)
September 25
American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)
Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)
September 26
Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)
Savoir Complex (HBO Original)
September 27
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)
September 28
Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)
The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
September 29
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)
September 30
Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)
Titles Leaving Max in September:
September 8
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
The Tourist (Max Original)
September 13
Ghosts, Season 1-3 (CBS Original)
Tammy
September 30
300
17 Again
Alfie
Along Came a Spider
Another Me
Armageddon
Beatriz at Dinner
Because I Said So
Big Game
Bloodsport
Boyz N the Hood
Braveheart
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Caddyshack
Can’t Hardly Wait
Chicago
Clash of the Titans
The Crying Game
The Dirty Dozen
District 9
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Downton Abbey
Dumb and Dumber
Entertainment
Experimenter
The Family
Get Hard
The Getaway
Ghost Ship
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl Happy
The Good Lie
Good News
The Goodbye Girl
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Harriet
Head Full of Honey
Horrible Bosses
The Host
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Mumbai
Ice Station Zebra
Ingrid Goes West
The Invisible War
The Iron Giant
The Jacket
JFK
Jonah Hex
Juno
The Kid
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kiss the Girls
Klute
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
Last Night in Soho
Let’s Be Cops
Little Miss Sunshine
Little Woods
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Maid in Manhattan
The Meg
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moneyball
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Nancy Drew
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Night Moves
Norma: My Perfect Storm
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Eight
Oliver!
The Omega Man
One Missed Call
The Perfect Storm
Poseidon (2006)
Push
Rampage
Rising Sun
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape
Slumdog Millionaire
Smokin’ Aces
Spawn
Stage Fright
Star 80
Steel
Steven Universe: The Movie
Steven Universe: The Movie Sing-a-Long
Sublet
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Terms of Endearment
They Died With Their Boots On
Thir13en Ghosts
This Is Elvis
Till the End of Time
To Be or Not to Be
Torpedo Run
Travels with My Aunt
Tu Me Manques
Twister
Under the Cherry Moon
Valkyrie
The Vanishing
The Wave
We Are The Best!
Wild Wild West
You’ve Got Mail