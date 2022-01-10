Lori Loughlin Calls Bob Saget ‘My Family’ in Touching Tribute

Lori Loughlin is remembering her former Full House and Fuller House costar, Bob Saget, as more than just a friend, but her family, following his sudden death on January 9. The actress who shared a statement following the shocking news, remembering Saget as someone with a “kind heart and quick wit.”

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” her statement began. “Bob was more than my friend, he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”

Loughlin is just one of the many Full House vets to pay tribute to Saget who portrayed Danny Tanner in the long-running family favorite. Along with Loughlin, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, and the Olsen Twins have all recognized Saget’s passing.

As fans will recall, Loughlin played Danny’s his Wake Up, San Francisco co-host, Rebecca Donaldson, on Full House. Loughlin’s character later went on to marry Stamos’ Jesse who was Danny’s brother-in-law.

Saget and Loughlin worked together when she joined the cast for Season 2 in 1988 through the show’s final season in 1995. They reunited onscreen as their Full House characters for several episodes across the five-season run of Netflix’s Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. Loughlin did not appear in the fifth season due to her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal.

Over the years, the stars remained close friends, as Loughlin’s statement indicates. The actor and comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Orlando, Florida Ritz-Carlton. Saget was just 65 years old.