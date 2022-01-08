Bob Saget Dies: ‘Full House’ Costar John Stamos Says He’s ‘Gutted’ & Shocked

Soon after news broke that Bob Saget, best known for his work as Danny on Full House and the Netflix sequel Fuller House (pictured above), passed away, Hollywood has started to pay tribute. Among the reactions is his costar John Stamos (who played Jesse, uncle to Danny’s kids).

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

The actors also appeared together on Hollywood Game Night, Grandfathered (Stamos’ Fox comedy on which Saget guest starred), and Historical Roasts on Netflix. Stamos was the roast master when Comedy Central roasted Saget in 2008.

The news of Saget’s death, came earlier on January 9 via a tweet from Orange County Sheriff’s Office: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” There is not yet an official cause of death.