It’s About Damn Time! ‘The Boys’ Are Back for Season 3 This Summer (VIDEO)

The dry spell from hell is coming to an end!

Much like the Droughtlander that has had Outlander fans feeling all sorts of out-of-sorts, the wait for a new season of The Boys has been downright diabolical. The last time we saw corrupt supe Homelander (Antony Starr) and vigilante Butcher (Karl Urban) battling it out — and burning racist Stormfront (Aya Cash) to a crisp — it was back in October 2020 and good Lord, look at how much has happened since then. The damn show even scored an Emmy nomination!

Mercifully, the raunchy superhero satire finally has a premiere date of June 3, and while it’s not exactly just around the corner, it is on the horizon. Far, far down the horizon, like a little speck, but we’ll take it. Especially since the new season brings with it a crew of O.G. crimefighters to mess things up!

Get ready to meet Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, The Walking Dead‘s Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, and Boondock Saints icon Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder.

The announcement came courtesy of today’s drop of the final installment of the Vought New Network’s digital video series, Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman. Season 3 will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on Friday, June 3, with new episodes will be available each Friday until what is being hailed as “the epic season finale “on July 8.

And in keeping with its massive growth in popularity during the game-changing Season 2, due in great part to the razor-sharp writing, gleefully graphic violence and a refusal to define good-or-bad as binary, the eight-episode run will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. So even if you’re traveling, there is no good reason to miss an episode. Plus, these are not the Boys (and girls) that you want on your bad side, anyway.

The Boys, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 4, Prime Video