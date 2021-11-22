‘Outlander’: The Frasers Set Season 6 Premiere Date in 2022 at Starz

Outlander fans rejoice as the Droughtlander is almost over because Starz just unveiled the show’s Season 6 premiere date.

The adventures will officially continue beginning Sunday, March 6, 2022, on Starz as Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of clan Fraser returns. Season 6 will launch with a special extended episode as the action picks up where Season 5 concluded following Claire’s escape from the violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Denehy).

Back on Fraser’s Ridge, the threat of the Revolutionary War looms large over Claire and Jamie who must decide what is best for their family. News of the premiere was broken by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon during the launch event of her ninth book in the series Got Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Meanwhile, Season 6 will adapt the events shared in Gabaldon’s sixth novel in the series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Along with Claire and Jamie, the latest chapter in the fantasy story will see the return of Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian, Lauren Lyle as Marsali, and César Domboy as Fergus, among others.

While the Fraser’s continue to build up their home on the Ridge, they’ll face new threats from within their North Carolina community amid the political upheaval of the revolution. As they attempt to maintain the peace, they’ll question what they’ll be willing to do in order to protect their home.

Executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg, Outlander has already been renewed for a seventh season at Starz. Stay tuned for more details on Season 6 as the March premiere date approaches. In the meantime, catch up with Seasons 1 through 5 on Starz now.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 2022, 9/8c, Starz